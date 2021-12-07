Helmuts M. Mednis, age 88 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born on April 6, 1933, in Riga, Latvia, to the late Egons and Helena (Berg) Mednis. He married Eunice Overzet in 1957 in Chicago, Illinois.
He was employed as a graphic designer for trade show exhibits in Chicago and spent many hours working in the Museum of Science Industry and at the McCormick Center. Helmuts enjoyed classic cars, riding his bike on the many bike paths, spending time at Lake Michigan and enjoyed the Grand Haven pier. He also enjoyed watching football and was a former body builder.
