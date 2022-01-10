Henry “Hank” John Crum, age 92 of Grand Haven, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Robbinswood Assisted Living. He was born on June 2, 1929, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Peter and Jane (Hoogemoot) Crum. Hank married Mary Meeuwsen in 1947 in Grand Haven.
After graduating from Grand Haven High School, Henry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked for Story and Clark Piano Factory for a short time, and then Oldberg Manufacturing for many years. Hank later worked for Modern Cutting Service with his son, and then Barnes Security at Consumers Energy. He was a member of the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28 in Grand Haven, and in his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, using his skills to carve bears and ducks out of wood.
