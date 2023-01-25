Henry Klukos Jr., 74, of Grand Haven died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
