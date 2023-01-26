Henry Klukos Jr., age 74, of Robinson Township, passed away at his home on January 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 9, 1948, to Evelyn and Henry Klukos Sr.; and married the former Roberta Lakanen, who preceded him in death in 2018.
Hank received his mechanical engineering degree from Michigan Tech and started working at the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia in 1974. Throughout his working and retirement years, Hank truly loved being around and helping both family and friends. He always put others first.
