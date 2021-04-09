Henry Lyman “Harry” Kelly, age 81, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at home. He was born May 14, 1939, in Marquette, Michigan, to Thomas and Cecila (Currie) Kelly; and he married Ruth Ann Kieft on March 14, 1970, in Grand Haven.
Harry served his country in the Air Force and was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven, where he served as past post commander. He graduated from Northern Michigan University, then worked at Kieft Insurance Agency as an insurance sales agent. Harry loved riding his motorcycle, traveling, gardening, walking, biking, collecting rocks and geology. He loved wearing marathon or iron man T-shirts, even though he never participated in the events. Most of all, he loved talking to people, telling stories about his camp in the U.P. on Sugar Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.