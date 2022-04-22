Mr. Henry Arthur “Stubby” McManamey, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 22, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Muskegon on October 19, 1949, to Marvin and Jane (Johnson) McManamey. On February 14, 1990, Henry married the former Diana June Roberts in Grand Haven.
Henry was employed by Herman Miller for 27 years prior to his retirement in 2014. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and riding motorcycles. Henry also loved animals and turned that passion into an adventure when he, along with his wife Diana, opened and operated two local pet stores, The Bird House and Grand Haven Pet Supplies.
