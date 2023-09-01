Henry E. “Hank” Sterenberg, age 94, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Hank is survived by his son, David E. Sterenberg of Allendale.
A celebration of Hank’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. Memorials to West Michigan Christian Schools will be appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com.
