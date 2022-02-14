Herman Willard Rosema, 89, of Grand Haven died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at home. Arrangements to be announced by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Column: Stafford delivers drive for the ages, wins the big one in style
- Monday's update: Number of new confirmed cases in Michigan continues to drop
- Key U.S.-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
- Weekend roundup: Arnett, Pike win district wrestling titles; Trojan girls win first game of season
- Grand Haven man arrested for domestic assault
- Community Calendar
- What the mythical Cupid can teach us about the meaning of love and desire
- Officers extinguish fire in Village Green
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 arrested for assault Thursday night in Grand Haven
- Wheeler died of heart disease, state records say
- GHHS student awarded full-ride caddie scholarship
- Police: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash; West Olive man charged with murder
- Grand Haven community, council split on recreational pot sales
- GHAPS, SLPS to change mask policies this month
- ‘It all starts with a dream’: Grand Haven man joins race for governor
- Officers extinguish fire in Village Green
- Buccaneer wrestling continues district dominance, top Hudsonville for third straight title
- City Council divided on recreational marijuana
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trying to understand those who wish to draw the curtains (12)
- Make lockdowns a thing of history (10)
- Your Views (7)
- Forget parents: Michigan Democrats think 'society' knows what's best for kids (6)
- Spotify’s Joe Rogan drama feels like a Facebook moment (6)
- Should we sell recreational marijuana in Grand Haven? (6)
- A first year in office comparison of administrations (5)
- Biden earned a solid D in first year (5)
- Biden’s year-one grade is just an incomplete (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Sjoberg appointed to planning commission, pending council approval (4)
- Joe Biden may be acting too much like Donald Trump (3)
- City Council divided on recreational marijuana (3)
- Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em – if not, then zip it (3)
- Lawsuit shows lengths Trump team went to counter first impeachment (3)
- Just war and violence in Ukraine (3)
- We love to love teachers, but budgets don't show it (3)
- Acknowledging disparities is an important step (2)
- Wheeler pleads no contest, faces up to 4 years in jail (2)
- Wheeler pleads no contest; faces up to 4 years or more in jail (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Biden rants, while inflation rages (2)
- Beyond26 shreds barriers, launches Grand Haven program (2)
- Wheeler died of heart disease, state records say (2)
- Former GHAPS assistant superintendent dies in jail (2)
- Whitmer: 'My message is simple: Reopen traffic on the bridge' (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- As road deaths skyrocket, Michigan should boost safety laws, group says (1)
- NFL's Brian Flores files lawsuit against league over hiring practices; won't drop even if hired (1)
- Grand Haven's port sees 118 deliveries in now-closed season (1)
- What are New Year’s resolutions? (1)
- An open letter to the high school class of 2022 (1)
- Michigan Republican Party must shed its loose cannon (1)
- No jail time after 2nd sexual assault charge for ex-Grand Haven psychologist (1)
- Politicians rarely have to succeed to get re-elected (1)
- Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts (1)
- Former United Way volunteer director Lara MacGregor dies of cancer (1)
- Variety is not only the spice of life, it’s a blessing (1)
- Free KN95 masks available throughout Ottawa County (1)
- City pension plan could be nearing its end (1)
- BLP insists it's not at odds with EGLE (1)
- Ageism is not just a trendy term, it’s a thing! (1)
- Demand for school counselors continues to surge (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Grand Haven community, council split on recreational pot sales (1)
- Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff (1)
- Spring Lake Twp. house fire under investigation (1)
- Thinking of buying a gun for self-defense? (1)
- Two years of the pandemic, and we're still not in the clear — but there's room for optimism (1)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Why did you watch the Super Bowl broadcast?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.