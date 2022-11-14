Mr. Howard De Glopper, age 96, of Spring Lake passed away November 11, 2022. He was born February 7, 1926, in Byron Center. On July 15, 1954, he married Dorothy “Dottie” Vander Kam.
Howard was a member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church, where he served as an elder and deacon. He taught industrial arts at Spring Lake High School for 30 years before retiring in 1981. Howard serviced in the Army Air Corps during World War II from 1944-1946.
