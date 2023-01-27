Howard D. Shears, age 93, of Nunica passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Community. He was born February 26, 1929, in Muskegon to Charles and Vernie (Porter) Shears and graduated from Grand Haven High School. He married Evelyn Stark on July 12, 1950.
Howard served his country in the U.S. Air Force, learning skills as a mechanic that were the foundation of his career. He worked for Dick’s All-Car and later for Haven Motor, before operating the Citgo gas station in Spring Lake in the mid-1970s. He then served as a mechanic for Spring Lake Public Schools, maintaining the bus fleet until retiring in 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.