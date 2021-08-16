Howard Stanley Bowen: May 14, 1951, to September 15, 2020, of Portland, Oregon. Howie lived a unique and creative life, from artistic studies at Interlochen as a teen, to studies at Western Michigan University, and many U.S. travels as an adult. His spirit brought joy to his loved ones and he is dearly missed.
Respects can be paid during his graveside memorial service on Tuesday, August 17, 11:45 a.m., at Lake Forest Cemetery, 1304 Lake Avenue, Block 49, Grand Haven.
