Hunter Charles Baldus, age 67, passed away peacefully in Palm Springs on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Hunter was born on June 22, 1953, in Grand Haven, to Calvin "Buck" Baldus and Verlabeth Wills Baldus. Hunter attended Grand Haven schools and graduated in 1971. He then attended Ball State and Grand Valley State universities, majoring in music and business. He worked in customer service at Michigan Plastics, and then moved west to complete his career in business consulting and banking. He retired to Hawaii for many years, and then returned to live in California.
