The family of Hunter G. Baldus, who died May 23, 2021, is hosting a memorial get-together at Pottawattomie Park in Grand Haven Township on July 11, 2021, from 1:30-4:30 p.m., for family and friends. Light refreshments will be served, and you're welcome to bring any memory of Hunter to share.
