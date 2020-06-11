Though his years living on Earth were few, Iain Rowe brought a light to the world with his kind heart and gentle spirit. He loved people, helped them and tried to make things better for others. He had a big heart, loved “big” and hugged big. In fact, his teacher’s only note of concern on his report card was for Iain to understand he couldn’t hug everyone at any time.
Iain loved going to school at Grand Haven Christian School. He was usually first to volunteer to pray aloud. This past year he had fun playing league basketball at the YMCA, and he especially loved playing video games with his parents or friends. He was an active church member at Central Wesleyan in Holland, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.