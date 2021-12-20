Ina May was the first born of seven children to Benjamin and Irene (Blue) Hamm. She married Vern Zuverink on December 26, 1951, and was married to him for almost 63 years when Vern passed away in 2014. They had two children who she leaves behind, Mark (Maurine) Zuverink and Mari (Bret) Aker.
She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Sara (Gerald) Brant, Laura (Jason) Reece, Noah (Beth) Aker, Ashley Rushin and Tyler Zuverink; and seven great-grandchildren: Alexandria Wood, Lanie Brant, Kyle Brant, Parker Reece, Isaiah Aker, Annalyn Aker and Elijah Aker.
