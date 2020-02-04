Indulis Liepins passed away January 30, 2020. Indulis was born August 4, 1932 in Latvia. He, with his parents, sister and brother, arrived in this country in 1950 as Displaced Persons, after 5 years in refugee camps in Germany.
Indulis graduated from the University of Michigan School of Architecture, later became a registered architect, and several years later became partner in an architectural firm Wah Yee Associates.
