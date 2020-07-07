Mr. Ira “Bud” Bleyaert, age 91, of Muskegon passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Poppen Residence. He was born October 26, 1928, in Monroe, Michigan, to Ira C. and Ruth (Winkleman) Bleyaert. On July 1, 1963, he married Rebecca Ferguson in Vicksburg, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on February 25, 2018.
Bud worked for Michigan Gas Utilities until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed traveling (especially in Florida), boating and playing his trombone, and he played in the Army Jazz Band during his time in the U.S. Army.
