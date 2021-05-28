The Funeral Service for Irene Boersen will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at First Reformed Church. Visitations will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, and on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
