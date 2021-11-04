Irene Kolanko, age 100 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at home. She was born on October 27, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Frank and Mary (Rymarz) Homik. Irene married Wesley Kolanko in February 1941 in Chicago.
Irene lived in Chicago for a time before moving to the Grand Haven area and working for General Electric until her retirement. She attended St. Paul’s United Church of Christ for many years and enjoyed spending her time volunteering for events at the church. Irene enjoyed being outdoors in the summer, and was often found out in her yard tending to her beautiful flower beds and harvesting veggies from her vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed baking, reading, and especially spending time with her family.
