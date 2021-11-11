The Memorial Service for Irene Kolanko will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view Irene’s full obituary.
Latest News
- Federal court considering dispute over Lake Michigan access
- Do you recognize these soldiers?
- Veterans visit American Dunes
- Muskegon man sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy
- 'It's an anomaly': Three Laker athletes sign with Division I schools
- Federal court will take new look at masks in Michigan religious schools
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- GH school district sees jump in COVID numbers
- 'I was very frustrated with the traffic'
- Spring Lake native brings interior design business to the Lakeshore
- Updated Grand Haven 9 to reopen under new management
- Woman injured in GH Twp. crash
- 18-year-old found dead after crash in Fruitport Township
- City Council approves snowmelt fund
- High court rejects Chance, McNeal murder appeals
- A life devoted to his country
- West Michigan district cancels school until Nov. 16
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (8)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (3)
- What to be a hero? The time is now! (3)
- Your Views (3)
- When love for God and country intertwine (2)
- City voters should OK charter changes (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Incumbents fall in Grand Haven mayor, council races (2)
- Religious freedom under attack from religious people (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Treaty should take Whitmer out of Line 5 fight (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Where can you celebrate Halloween? (1)
- Living at Gracious Grounds is a dream come true (1)
- A community filled with legacies (1)
- Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in U.S. (1)
- Follow the science, but don’t forget about God (1)
- Whitmer calls for $675 per-car insurance refunds for drivers (1)
- Unexplained events, ghost sightings in Grand Haven and Michigan (1)
- GHAPS selects Grimes as next superintendent (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Steadfast yet shaped, a little bit every day (1)
- One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at store in Muskegon Heights (1)
- High court rejects Chance, McNeal murder appeals (1)
- Haitian kidnapping victims include West Michigan family (1)
- If House members colluded with Capitol rioters, expulsion is warranted (1)
- Public hearing set to discuss city's Zoning Ordinance reversals (1)
- Muskegon County man found guilty of murder given life sentence (1)
- Protest exposes Line 5 security risk (1)
- Smant, Naser retire from BLP board (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Ethics committee dismisses $5K fine against Huizenga for bypassing security screening (1)
- Suspect still at large after shooting police officer (1)
- Muskegon man sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy (1)
- How to handle an anti-vaccine ‘stay-at-home’ protest against schools (1)
- Michiganders paying more for beef, bacon (1)
- Your Views (1)
- History will harshly judge Trump's coup attempt, and those who defend it (1)
- Finding community after COVID (1)
- Grand Haven weekend forecast (1)
- Not to worry: Christmas will come despite backed-up supply chain (1)
- The era of the climate voter is showing up in Grand Haven (1)
- Dr. J. Lawrence Dannemiller (1)
- The time is right to get involved with your local museum (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.