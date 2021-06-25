Mrs. Irene Maas, age 90, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born October 26, 1930, in Grand Haven to Ludwig and Ruth (Johnson) Vollmer. On February 14, 1953, she married Anthony Maas in Holland, and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2016.
Irene attended Robinson School, Grand Haven High School and graduated from Holland High School. She earned an associate's degree from Hope College in education. She worked as a substitute teacher at Robinson School. While her husband Anthony was in the Army, she traveled with him and lived in the Netherlands and Germany. Irene worked at Jobbers Outlet, Mary Jane Café in Holland (where she met Tony), Michigan Bell Telephone Company, Behm's Blueberry Farm and their family Christmas tree farm. She was a Girl Scout leader and a catechism teacher at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church. Her interests were gardening, canning, foraging, flower arranging, bird watching, refinishing old furniture and enjoying Tiger baseball.
