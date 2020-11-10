A Celebration of Life for Irene Nelson-Hale will be at 3 p.m. today, at the Grand Haven Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required at all services, which will be limited in capacity. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- 'Make sure that you remember a veteran'
- Nunica man headed back to prison for part in fatal crash
- NSF's Scrub Club® Introduces Coughing Cora and Maskwell to Help Parents and Teachers Educate Kids on COVID-19 and Cold & Flu Safety
- Cisco's Duo Security Report Shows Shift to Remote Work is Accelerating Digital Adoption
- Herman Miller Unveils Experiential Retail Locations In Los Angeles And New York City
- WorkForce Software Honored in Comparably Annual Ranking of Top Companies for Work-Life Balance
- Little Caesars® to Hire Thousands of New Team Members Nationwide
- addalingua Reengineers Digital Instructional Resources to Benefit Broader Audience of Spanish Dual Language and Immersion Programs in the U.S.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four Jeeps destroyed in dealership fire
- NOCHS closing birthing unit
- Wednesday's update: 4,101 new cases in Michigan, 2 deaths in Ottawa County
- Election results
- BLP reacts to Shape letter of dissent; OKs designers for master plan
- School board election waiting on write-in votes
- Police seek information on woman accosting child in Blendon Township
- City Council supports Jackson Flats development after public hearings
- Friday's update: 119 new cases, 1 death in Ottawa County
- Thursday's update: 210 new cases in Ottawa County, 5,710 in Michigan
Images
Videos
Commented
- How will history write our two sets of reality? (14)
- Your Views (11)
- Your Views (11)
- Crowd chants 'lock her up' against Whitmer at Trump rally (11)
- Your Views (7)
- Right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan's governor should worry us all (7)
- Proposals for reuse of old diesel plant include restaurant, 6-story hotel (6)
- Restaurant owners frustrated by latest restrictions (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Political malpractice: COVID-19 and health care (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.