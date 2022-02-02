Jacob Lawrence Feddema, age 34 of West Olive, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his home in West Olive.
He was born on August 22, 1987, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Jack Feddema and Shelley (Warne) Feddema. In high school, Jake was an all-state and state champion soccer player. After graduating from Baker College, Jake became the lead salesman for Haven Metrology in Grand Haven, a position that gave him great professional satisfaction. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking and playing golf with friends.
Jake loved spending time exploring nature with his niece and nephew, Jocelyn and Jackson Irwin, and was looking forward to the arrival of nephew, baby Zigler. His constant companions were his two beloved golden retrievers, Lilly and Sadie.
Jake is survived by his mother, Shelley Feddema of Cadillac; his father and step-mother, Jack and Stephanie Feddema of Wayland; sister and brother-in-law, Chelsea and Keith Irwin of Grand Haven; sister and brother-in-law, Jaclyn “Bea” and David Zigler of Mattawan; grandmother, Sonja Green of Cadillac; and his beloved niece and nephew, Jocelyn and Jackson Irwin. Jake will also be missed by his step-siblings: Jess, Adam and Allie; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Jacob and Beatrice Feddema, Larry Warne, and Wayne Green.
The Funeral Service for Jake will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Harvest Bible-Spring Lake Campus, with Pastor Dave Wisen officiating. Visitations will be held on Friday, February 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Robbins Cemetery in Wayland. Memorial contributions in Jacob’s name may be made to: Dégagé Ministries, 144 Division Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49503; or Jason and Hope Feddema Ministry, c/o Campus Crusade for Christ, 3665 Fawn Cove Lane, Apt. 1, Portage, MI 49024. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jake’s online guestbook.
