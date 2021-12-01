Jacob Phillip Meyers, age 62, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at home. He was born August 13, 1959, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Phillip Jacob and Dottie Jean (Howell) Meyers.
Jacob graduated from Fruitport High School and worked as a commercial construction supervisor for Copper Rock Construction. In the last 15 years, Jacob has driven his Chevy Silverado well over 1 million miles across the country, doing construction building across the lower 48 states. Jacob loved hunting, fishing, hot rods and dirt bikes, and his pride and joys were his 1971 and 1973 'Cudas. He also enjoyed bowling, having just started up bowling in the 747 league at Northway Lanes with his three sons as a team. Jacob was the “Grillmaster” at all family gatherings; and if you called him, you knew you would be on the phone for an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.