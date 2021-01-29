Jacque “Jacqueline” Baril Bush died Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Spring Lake, Michigan. She was 80 years old. Jacque was born March 5, 1940.
She is survived by her six children: Debbie (Edwards) McMillan of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Kim (Bruce) McElhaney of Spring Lake, Michigan, Theresa Edwards of Atlanta, Georgia, Catherine (Dylan) Bunkosky of Royal Oak, Michigan, Bob (Cheryl) Edwards of Monroe, Michigan, and Anne Marie (John) Wehling of Rogers, Arkansas; her brother, George (Debbie) Baril; 13 grandchildren: Brian Watson, Brad Watson, Josiah Wehling, Joshua (Sabrina) Wehling, Kelsey Danto, Katelyn McElhaney, Susan (Spencer) Thomson, Jake Edwards, Luke Edwards, Katherine Wehling, Aidan Bunkosky, Genevieve Bunkosky and Nick Edwards; four great-grandchildren: Abby Watson, Colin Watson, Lainey Watson, Matthias Wehling, and two more expected in May and June; former spouse, Bob (Cathy) Edwards; several dear friends; and her little dogs, Cocoa and Rusty.
