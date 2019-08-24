Jaleane Heathfield

Mrs. Jaleane Beatrice Heathfield, age 93, of Grand Haven passed away August 22, 2019, at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes. She was born August 25, 1925, in Dearborn, Michigan, to the late James and Beatrice (Ellison) Cable.
Jaleane married Edwin J. Heathfield on January 10, 1948, in Royal Oak, Michigan. He passed away June 11, 1994.
Prior to the birth of their children, Jaleane worked at Bull Dog Electric during World War II as a draftswoman. While raising their family of nine, they traversed the United States, residing in the Detroit area, as well as Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Michigan. Jaleane and her husband, Edwin, moved to Grand Haven in 1984 from Troy, Michigan. Jaleane was a member of St. Patrick’s-St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where she was a member of the church choir, counted money and worked on many funeral luncheons. She volunteered for Tri-Cities Historical Museum, the Grand Haven Area Public Schools reading program for children, and the Loutit Library. Jaleane loved to travel, taking many trips to Australia, New Zealand, Germany, England and the Caribbean Islands; but, her greatest pleasure was being with her family and visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved gardening and was an accomplished seamstress.
Jaleane is survived by her loving children: Cynthia (Anthony) Avallone, Jill Heathfield (Danny Engleman), Kathleen (Robert) Bellemare, James (Dina) Heathfield, Michael (Sandra) Heathfield, W. Thomas (Heidi) Heathfield and John Brandon Heathfield. Also surviving are 29 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Donald Linder; sisters, Patricia (Larry) King and Sally Hipchen; and sister-in-law, Rose Heathfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; infant daughter, Nancy Loraine; daughter, Sandra Linder; son, Joseph Heathfield; and sister, Marjorie Dahlman.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand Haven with Father Charles Schwartz as Celebrant. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet the family from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Loutit District Library or the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jaleane’s online guestbook.
