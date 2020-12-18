James Daniel “Jim” Vette, age 84, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at The Leila & Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence. He was born July 17, 1936, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Gomert Daniel and Corrine (Sayers) Vette; and married Barbara May Regnier on August 27, 1955, in Grand Haven. She preceded him in death on December 30, 2011.
Jim served his country in the Army National Guard and was a lifetime member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven, where he served as the 73rd post commander from 1990-91. He worked for many years as a sheet metal worker at Bastian Blessing, until they left town. Jim then went onto work at Franke Construction until he retired. He loved crafting, hunting, fishing and doing yard work.
