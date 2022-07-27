James "Dave" David Heiss, age 84 of Grand Haven, passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at home, with his family by his side. Dave was born on October 21, 1937, in Flint, Michigan, to the late John and Irene (Bradford) Heiss.
Dave graduated from Flint High School and then married Mary Sandra Stemm in May 1960 in Flint. In 1972, he moved his family to Grand Haven to start a landscape maintenance business after 15 years as a golf course superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.