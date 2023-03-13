Jim was in sales at Texaco Oil Company for 38 years and served his country in the National Guard. Jim and Alice enjoyed traveling. James Michael “Jim” Donahue I, age 84, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in hospice care.
Jim was born on March 2, 1939, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Frank and Mary (Dolan) Donahue, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School, Class of 1957, along with his high school sweetheart, Alice Derezinski, whom he married in 1964. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage. He graduated from Western Michigan University, where he was an All-American swimmer and member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.
