Due to complications following heart surgery, James E. Szymas Sr., 89, Grand Haven, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on May 9, 2020. James was fortunate to have his son David, an RN, care for him along with Hospice.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Grand Haven and a member of St. Patrick’s Church. Early in his adult life, he attended St. Joseph’s Seminary in Grand Rapids and then the Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Jim then enlisted into the Army and graduated from the Counterintelligence Corps School at Fort Halbert, Maryland, as an intelligence specialist. Assigned to the 66th CIC Group in Germany, he worked between Stuttgart and Bad Waldinger, until his discharge after the Korean War. Jim was also a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was always proud to be a veteran and of his country.
