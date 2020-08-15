James Franklin Munch, 76, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Jim was born and raised in Grand Haven on March 22, 1944, to Charlotte and Adolph “Bud” Munch. His siblings are Victor, Robert and Roger. Jim has two children, David Munch and Laura Ploeg, with his first wife, Martha Schneider. In September 1992, he remarried to Greer McKenzie Munch, which added three children to his family: Peter (wife Andrea), Steven (wife Amy) and Vicki (husband David). Jim was blessed with many grandchildren, including Jacob and Allison, and eight step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte; father, “Bud”; and youngest brother, Roger.
He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and time outdoors. Most important to him was the time he spent with family. Central in his life was his Lord and Savior. He attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven, where he was on the Board of Trustees and an enthusiastic member of a Bible study group.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Grand Haven’s Lake Forest Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being done through Michigan Cremation and Funeral Care in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven.
