Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.