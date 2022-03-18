James Harvey Snell Jr., age 81, of Allendale, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Jim grew up in Grand Haven and retired from ODL. He enjoyed wintering in Florida and working at Disney World with his wife Lois for three years. Jim loved playing pickleball, shuffleboard, and card games with friends. He was also a huge University of Michigan fan. Jim was always fun to be around, and he will be greatly missed.
