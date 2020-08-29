Jim was a man of endless interests: a passionate husband, father, sibling and loyal friend. At Wayne State University in the ’50, he minored on pool, late bull sessions, as he just loved to talk. With his pleasant baritone, be became interested in radio and PBS-TV, performing in plays and announcing shows.
He served in the Army two years after graduating from WSU in 1959 and married Diana Buck. Their loving relationship lasting 61 years, raised a family with laughter and stories. Acting in the scores of amateur theater which he always swore, “This is the last!” He was loved by eight grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and played games making funny faces, and voices, to tell another story to his children when they were grown adults. Traveling the world with Diana, enjoying life to the end, August 25, 2020.
