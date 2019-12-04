James “Jim” Richard Hyde, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at a local care facility, surrounded by his family. He was born June 1, 1929, in Kokomo, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Emma (Miller) Hyde. Jim married Marietta Zlotnicki on April 24, 1948, in Grand Haven.
Jim was a life-long resident of Grand Haven, and retired from Bastian-Blessing. He previously worked for Continental and Oldberg Manufacturing of Grand Haven. Jim was an avid birdwatcher who enjoyed being outdoors. He especially enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Jim was also a sports fan, and always cheered for the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.
Jim will be lovingly remembered and missed by his daughters, Barbara (David) Skeels of Grand Haven and Janet (Rick) Florijan of Wexford, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Kelly (David) Stafford, Kerri (Ryan) Bishop, Korey (Greg) Penna, Andrea Hyde-Nelson, Joshua (Danielle) Hyde and Matthew Hyde (Patrick O’Neal); eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marietta; son, James R. Hyde Jr.; six brothers and one sister.
The Funeral Service for Jim will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Jim’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.