James “Jim” Joseph Alexander, age 64 of Spring Lake, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, after a long illness. He was born on February 20, 1959, in Memphis, Tenn., to James E. and Elaine (Datwyler) Alexander.
Jim was a successful entrepreneur and businessman, specializing in the consumer electronics industry. He spent several years as a regional sales representative for JVC, and then branched out on his own, servicing the DISH network industry and becoming a top distributor.
