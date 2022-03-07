James J. Berger, 78, of Ludington died Sunday, March 6, 2022. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Latest News
- Muskegon man arrested for domestic assault in Grand Haven
- U.S. gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil
- County discontinues COVID updates
- Labor relations experts following MLB negotiations from afar
- Weekend roundup: Pike hits 100 wins as Bucs finish with three all-staters
- Community Calendar
- Experts: Alleged plot against governor signals ominous shift
- Should doctors who spread false information about COVID lose their medical licenses?
Most Popular
Articles
- GH campground receiving facelift under new ownership
- 'Extreme' milkshakes make their way to Grand Haven
- Firefighters extinguish house fire on Fifth Street
- Truck drives through entrance at GH Meijer store
- Grand Haven, Muskegon now connected with bus service
- Central High loses beloved mascot
- Cadillac's Cody Mallory named new football coach at Spring Lake
- Gas prices skyrocket, likely to top $4 per gallon in Michigan
- Marijuana sales benefit township's coffers
- Grand Haven man arraigned on assault and battery charge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- SLHS principal resigns upon findings of falsifying student grades (13)
- Christianity and fascism right here in Grand Haven (10)
- Your Views (8)
- Your Views (7)
- We live in a world of contradictions (7)
- Your Views (6)
- Your Views (5)
- Gas prices skyrocket, likely to top $4 per gallon in Michigan (4)
- City Council divided on recreational marijuana (3)
- Lawsuit shows lengths Trump team went to counter first impeachment (3)
- Ranchers are going bankrupt as meat prices soar – here's why (3)
- Just war and violence in Ukraine (3)
- This country leaves its most vulnerable with crumbs (3)
- We love to love teachers, but budgets don't show it (3)
- Your Views (3)
- City Council gives green light to pursue EV charging stations (2)
- Are you sleeping well these days? (2)
- Wheeler died of heart disease, state records say (2)
- Whitmer: 'My message is simple: Reopen traffic on the bridge' (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Survey: Most parents know little about CBD products (1)
- How is Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion? (1)
- Knickerbocker Theatre to feature Steve McQueen films (1)
- What will I ever do without Tuesday nights? (1)
- Every season plays a part in nature, even the winter blues (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Use surplus to reward all taxpayers equally (1)
- An open letter to the high school class of 2022 (1)
- Whitmer signs bills to reduce prescription drug costs (1)
- Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts (1)
- Let all Michigan taxpayers benefit from state surplus (1)
- Variety is not only the spice of life, it’s a blessing (1)
- Free KN95 masks available throughout Ottawa County (1)
- 'Bridge ices before road': What does that really mean? (1)
- A Lenten fast from pseudo-American freedom (1)
- Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error (1)
- What's next: Prioritizing affordable housing (1)
- Grand Haven community, council split on recreational pot sales (1)
- Council members set record straight on recreational marijuana discussion (1)
- Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Thinking of buying a gun for self-defense? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.