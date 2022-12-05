James A. “Jim” Bos passed away unexpectedly, but gratefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1947, in Muskegon. His parents were Henry and Florence (Hecksel) Bos.
Jim grew up in Muskegon and graduated from Muskegon High School in 1965. For the past 26 years he has called Spring Lake home. Jim married the love of his life, Linda (Carlson) Bos, on August 2, 1969, after they both graduated from Western Michigan University, where Jim earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He was a beloved and devoted husband, father, and grandfather named by his grandchildren, “Boppa.” Jim loved and treasured his wife and his family beyond measure. He loved his Lord and Savior and was a member of Calvin Christian Reformed Church, where he served as an elder. He was also a leader and member of Bible Study Fellowship.
