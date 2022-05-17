James “Jim” “Butch” Francis Thayer, age 73, of West Olive passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home. He was born December 16, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, to Francis Enfield and Jean A. (Cross) Thayer; and married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Lila Heck, on June 15, 1968, at St. Francis Borgia in Pigeon, Michigan. He resided on the east side of the state for a number of years before moving to West Olive in 1978.
Jim served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a very active member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28, where he had served as past finance manager. He was a tool & die maker for 10 years at Hydro Aluminum Tool & Die and then owned and operated Butch’s Beach Burritos, working together with his wife for 32 years. Jim loved working with his family, doing crossword puzzles, reading, playing video games with the kids and grandkids, and socializing at the Legion.
