James "Jim" R. Stoppert, age 77, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 4, 1944, in Flint to Robert and Barbara (Ringelberg) Stoppert.
Jim was a member of the Chapel at Crosspoint in Santa Rosa Beach. He graduated from Michigan State University majoring in business. He attended MSU on a football scholarship and was a member of the 1965 National Championship team. His love for MSU and football continued throughout his life. He had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed meeting different people of various cultures as he traveled domestically and abroad. Some of his favorite activities were scuba diving, snow skiing and bicycling. One of his last adventures in 2019 was in Italy where he biked over 400 miles. The family home at Spring Lake was his happy place where he spent every summer of his life surrounded by family and friends. Everyone in Jim’s life was special to him. Jim dearly loved his family and will be greatly missed by all of them.
