James “Jim” William Falvey, of Grand Haven, Michigan, died October 7, 2019.
Born in La Porte, Indiana, on September 15, 1940, Jim spent the majority of his life in Indiana and Michigan. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, College of Business Administration, in 1962. Jim was a community banker and credit union president. He was inducted into the Michigan Credit Union Hall of Fame. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, playing tennis and golf, and was an avid Notre Dame football and marching band fan.
James is survived by his wife, Susan (Lozicki); two children, James (Jane) and Amy; granddaughter, Kathleen; grandson, Patrick; and siblings Joan C. (David) Farr of Niles, Patricia J. (Gregory) Calhoun of South Bend and Richard T. (Janine) Falvey of South Bend.
Visitation will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana, from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019. Entombment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Notre Dame Jazz Festival at Notre Dame Bands/CJF Fund, P.O. Box 1023, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.