James Joseph Berger, 78, of Ludington, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Jim was born on April 20, 1943, in Muskegon, the son of Joseph and Ruth (Morgan) Berger. He excelled in academics, graduating from Muskegon High School with the Class of 1960, and later, Michigan State University with a degree in accounting. Jim retired from Great Lakes Casting where he was the vice president of finance.
