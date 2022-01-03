James Kenneth “Jim” Greydanus, age 70, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was born November 25, 1951, to Neil S. and Bernice P. (Spyksma) Greydanus. He met the love of his life, Suzanne “Kristine” Vanden Berg, at Calvin College, and they were married May 28, 1974, at Calvin Chapel.
Jim did his undergraduate at Calvin College, where he also played basketball. He then went on to attain two master’s degrees from Aquinas and Seidman School of Business Administration. While working on his masters, Jim opened a halfway house for former prisoners and also developed a rehabilitation and job training program for disabled persons with Meijer and Steelcase. Jim worked for Sisters of Mercy through 1989, then Muskegon Community Mental Health in 1989, when the family moved to Grand Haven. He then went to work for Genzink Steel in the early 1990s, where he worked his way up to vice president. Jim then worked for himself as a business consultant and expert witness in forensic finance. He retired early due to a Jet Ski accident, where upon he immersed himself in his favorite and best job as “Papa.” His favorite pastime was studying Hebrew and engaging in apologetics for his profound faith in Jesus Christ. He was a member of First Reformed Church in Grand Haven.
