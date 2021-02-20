James “Jim” Louis Thelen, age 87, of Grand Haven passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born December 29, 1933, in Pewamo, Michigan, to Louis and Hilda (Fox) Thelen. Jim married Mary Ann Bourdon Field on February 22, 1986.
Jim was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1961. Following, he worked for many years as a salesman. In retirement, Jim was active with volunteer work in the church as a Stephen Minister, lector, and Eucharistic minister, including delivering communion to local nursing homes. Additionally, he drove the elderly to their doctors’ appointments through Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging. Throughout his life, he was a faithful blood donor. He stayed active during retirement by mowing the greens at the Spring Lake Country Club. Jim was an extremely kind, gentle and generous man who was deeply rooted in his faith. He had an open heart and was a very compassionate listener. He also had a witty sense of humor, and his one-liners made everyone laugh. He was an avid reader, and playing cards with friends and family and solving crossword puzzles were some of his favorite pastimes. Above all, he was a loving husband, devoted father and a fun “Pops” to his grandchildren.
