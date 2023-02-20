James Larry Aldridge, age 75, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Trinity Health Hospital in Muskegon. He was born October 8, 1947, to Edgar L. and Marion (Hodge) Aldridge. On June 21, 1969, he married Michelle Kathleen McKenzie at the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
Larry retired from the Spring Lake School system after 30 years as an earth science teacher and for over 40 years, he served as Director of the Spring Lake Area Recreation Department. Larry was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, as well as the Spring Lake Country Club. He coached both Spring Lake football and basketball, was an avid hunter and fisherman and still had time to adore his grandchildren.
