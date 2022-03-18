James “Jim” Leonard Conant Jr., age 72, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born April 9, 1949, in Grand Haven to James Leonard Sr. and Lois Louise (Bryant) Conant. He married Alan John Welch on June 29, 2015, in Grand Haven after having been together for 44 years.
Jim served his country in the Army National Guard. He co-owned PM Janitorial for many years. Jim appreciated and collected Native American history and art, loved traveling, biking, Dolly Parton, joking around and listening to Willy’s Roadhouse on Sirius Radio. He was known as a socializer who loved a good Black Russian, typically requesting that the bartender “make it a double.”
