James Marvin Beukema, age 83 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Hospice of North Ottawa Community-Heartwood Lodge. Jim was born on April 27, 1938, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Henry and Marion (VanderKolk) Beukema. He married his wife, Barbara, on October 4, 1987, in Grand Haven.
Jim was a lifelong resident of the Grand Haven area and alumni of Hope College and Michigan State University. After settling down on a farmstead in Grand Haven Township in the early 1960s, he decided to pursue his interests in forestry and lumber, and began his life's primary occupation of running Ottawa Saw Mill. Jim also applied his natural business and leadership abilities to a wide range of other endeavors, including serving as Grand Haven Township building inspector, trustee and supervisor. He belonged to the Grand Haven Lodge 139 of Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan and served several positions as well as Master Mason.
