James “Jim” Michael Green, age 71 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on August 7, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Thomas and Julie (Simon) Green. He married the love of his life and best friend, Jean Olson, on May 15, 1971, in Sister Bay, Wisconsin.
After Jim graduated from high school, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He proudly served his country for over 21 years, from 1967 to 1989, retiring as chief boatswain’s mate. Throughout the years of his Coast Guard service, Jim’s assignments took him around the country and beyond its borders, though the majority of his time was served on the Great Lakes. In 1985, Jim received his orders to assume command of Coast Guard Station Grand Haven. He supervised the local station over nearly four years of search and rescue, law enforcement, Coast Guard Festivals, and powerboat races. His last assignment was assisting in the transfer of the old North Shore station to the new multi-mission station on Harbor Avenue.
