James Michael Schaap “Jim” went home to Jesus on December 21, 2022, at the age of 70. Jim, known to many as “Bubba,” was larger than life! He was well known for his kind heart, generosity, warm smile and sense of humor.
Jim was born to Richard and Eleanor (Mervenne) Schaap on September 2, 1952, in Muskegon, Michigan. Jim grew up in Spring Lake, Michigan, where he excelled in football and wrestling at Spring Lake High School. He went on to play football at Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State College (University), where he obtained his teaching degree. He is a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Spring Lake and Grand Valley.
Jim met his wife of 48 years, Carole (Coleman), and married in August 1974. The couple raised two daughters, Brooke and Lauren, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before returning to Spring Lake. Jim started his career as a teacher and coach, and then became a sales representative for 30 years with Jostens, where he impacted many students from the West Michigan area. After retirement, Jim’s favorite hobby was following his four grandchildren and watching all of their sports. He has been an avid supporter of Grand Valley State football, where he donated countless hours to the program.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; mother, Eleanor; sister, Jennifer Correll; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Joan Coleman. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Carole; children: Brooke and Aaron Hein, Lauren and Nic Tarzwell; grandchildren: Carson and Peyton Hein, Coleman and Briggs Tarzwell; brother, Steve (Leslie) Schaap; as well as many other family members, teammates and friends he left behind.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Grand Valley State University football. Please feel free to share memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
