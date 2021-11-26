James L. Miller, age 55, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at home. He was born March 3, 1966, in Grand Haven, MI to Donald and Janice (Vanderlinde) Miller, and married Dana Lynn Likkel on October 11, 1997.
Jim will be remembered for his easy-going nature, his sense of humor, playfulness, fierce loyalty, and most of all deep abiding faith. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed adventures taking road trips, hiking, camping, and spending time on the water. Jim was a swimmer at Spring Lake High School, and at Calvin College. Jim worked for the State of Michigan as a child protective services worker for twenty-five years and served as a foster care licenser for a number of years.
